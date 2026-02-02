Tactical data link terminals to be provided to U.S. Navy and allied forces by Data Link Solutions

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

WAYNE, New Jersey. Data Link Solutions won a $248 million U.S. Navy production contract to supply hundreds of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) terminals for U.S. forces and allied users, the company announced in a statement.

The company says the MIDS JTRS terminal provides Link 16 connectivity designed to support line-of-sight voice, video, and data communications for air, sea, and ground platforms. The statement adds that the system is intended to support situational awareness and tactical data sharing in environments where jamming is a concern. Data Link Solutions states that the production effort will deliver terminals intended for use across more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including uncrewed aerial vehicles and armored command-and-control vehicles.

MIDS JTRS is a four-channel software-defined radio designed to run the Link 16 waveform and up to three additional communication protocols, according to the statement. The company adds that the terminal also supports Tactical Targeting Networking Technology (TTNT) to provide low-latency connectivity. Work will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the statement reads.