Military Embedded Systems

Domain awareness in cislunar space goal of contract with Rhea Space Activity

News

October 21, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NASA photo.

WASHINGTON. Rhea Space Activity (RSA) has been selected by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program for a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award to continue its effort in the development of an enhanced Lunar Intelligence (LUNINT) Dashboard in support of Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

According to the company, the award marks the next-step for RSA's SDA program. During its recently completed Phase I effort, RSA worked directly with the U.S. Space Force (USSF) to identify potential national security issues emerging from hard-to-predict cislunar trajectories entering the Earth's geostationary belt.

Throughout this next Phase II effort, RSA claims it will aim to further develop critical capabilities that will directly inform operational SDA needs. The term "cislunar" refers to the area of space between the Earth and the Moon.

Purdue University and Saber Astronautics are assisting RSA in this endeavor. Purdue University leads the identification of spacecraft trajectories influenced by "three-body" and "n-body dynamics," and Saber Astronautics develops software for visualizing the space environment. Together, the elements comprise the "LUNINT Dashboard."

 

Featured Companies

Rhea Space Activity

Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Sensata's new auto throttle for light jet applications
More Avionics
Radar/EW
News
WEBCAST: Deploying the SOSA Technical Standard: Benefits & Challenges
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Synthetic Aperture Radar data to be integrated into Army payload lab
More A.I.
Cyber
BAE Systems image.
News
Cyber defense goal of BAE Systems, Center for Threat-Informed Defense partnership
More Cyber