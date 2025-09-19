Spectrum Dominance e-Book

Welcome to our Spectrum Dominance e-book, a collection of new and pre-published content from Military Embedded Systems journalists and contributors.

Meeting the dominance goal will require spectrum sharing and proper spectrum management and also leveraging RF and signal-processing technology to fuel offensive and defensive electromagnetic spectrum applications. We have compiled this Spectrum Dominance e-book to bring you exclusive content on how the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) FutureG office is creating new programs, supporting industry innovation and influencing electromagnetic spectrum policy, as well as defense-industry efforts to leverage open architectures and commercial innovation from the pages of Military Embedded Systems.



In this e-book, readers will learn from content such as:

An Executive Interview with Dr. Tom Rondeau, the Principal Director for the FutureG Office for the DoD, serving in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)); and Joshua Weaver, the Director of Spectrum Initiatives and Analysis for the OUSD(R&E)

Industry roundtable with experts from Rhode & Schwarz, Emerson, AMD, and Epiq Solutions on spectrum technology

In-depth articles on 5G solutions, singe-chip architectures for EMS systems, and RF solutions for spectrum operations.

