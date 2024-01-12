Amphibious mobile command center delivered to U.S. Marine Corps

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems image

STAFFORD, Va. BAE Systems delivered the first of its amphibious combat vehicle command and control (ACV-C) variants under a full-rate production contract with the U.S. Marine Corps.

The ACV-C is tasked with providing Marines with a mobile command center that enables true open-ocean and ship-to-objective amphibious capability, land mobility, and survivability. According to the BAE Systems announcement, it also is customizable and allows for ample growth capacity to integrate future mission critical technologies, including new battle management capabilities, advanced communications, multidomain targeting management, beyond-line-of-sight sensors, and manned/unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) with autonomous and unmanned systems.

The Marine Corps and BAE Systems entered full-rate production on the ACV program with a December 2020 award; currently, two of the four ACV variants are in production at the BAE Systems facility in York, Pennsylvania, with another variant under contract, the ACV Recovery variant (ACV-R), expected to deliver production representative test vehicles in 2025.

The ACV program is taking place at BAE Systems locations in Stafford, Virginia; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan; Aiken, South Carolina; and York, Pennsylvania.