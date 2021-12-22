Military Embedded Systems

Annapolis Micro Systems 100GbE named a Top-5 winner in Army plugfest

News

December 22, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Annapolis Micro Systems’ announced that its WILDSTAR 100GbE 3E10 3U OpenVPX Switch was named a Top-5 winner at U.S. Army’s xTech CMOSS Plugfest competition held November 8-19 at the Open Innovation Laboratory (OIL), Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

The company claims that a seven-judge panel scored it 'superior' or 'satisfactory' on 17 of 19 evaluation criteria, including design process, production, physical & electrical profile, switch management interface, security domains, and backplane data rates and performance.

From an initial field of 15 companies, the competition was narrowed down to to seven participants, and then concluded on December 7 at the OIL’s Open House and Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Modernization Update. 

According to the officials hosting the event, the intent behind the competition was to highlight PNT and CMOSS solutions that address the size, weight, power, and cooling (SWaP-C) constraints presented by military vehicle platforms while participating in multi-domain operations.

 

Featured Companies

Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Website
[email protected]
