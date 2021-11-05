Armored vehicle displays to be supplied by Palomar Display Products under contract

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Department of Defense photo. CARLSBAD, Calif. Palomar Display Products, Inc. announced that it has been awarded three firm-fixed price contracts totaling over $5 million to deliver analog and digital military display systems for United States and foreign armored vehicle programs.

According to the company, the digital, optically coupled color and monochrome display systems have been designed, tested, and qualified for a variety of armored vehicles such as LAV, Stryker, Bradley, and M1A Abrams tank. All deliveries under these contracts will take place through 2022.

The specific display models were not outlined by the company, but company officials claim that these contracts are follow-on orders for color and monochrome Biocular displays that Palomar has delivered this year.