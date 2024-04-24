Domestic battery tech supply chain to get boost from DIU contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Stryten Energy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. Energy-storage provider Stryten Energy reports that it received a contract award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FAStBat) project to develop and evaluate a prototype 6T lithium-ion battery and potentially extend the technology to other cross-service platforms.

The DIU’s FAStBat program -- intended to address the supply-chain, cost, and life cycle challenges that pose barriers to the widespread adoption of lithium-ion technology in the wider U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) -- seeks to support the domestic growth of manufacturing capacity to underpin the U.S. defense industrial base.

Scott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power at Stryten Energy, said of the award: "Stryten Energy is developing domestically owned, cutting-edge technology to improve ground vehicle reliability and efficiency. Through this contract award, we will strengthen U.S. supply chains and provide reliable energy storage technology for the warfighter.”

Stryten Energy is slated to launch a new lithium battery assembly plant in the Atlanta area later in 2024 that will produce lithium batteries for military and commercial applications.