Domestic battery tech supply chain to get boost from DIU contract
April 24, 2024
ALPHARETTA, Ga. Energy-storage provider Stryten Energy reports that it received a contract award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FAStBat) project to develop and evaluate a prototype 6T lithium-ion battery and potentially extend the technology to other cross-service platforms.
The DIU’s FAStBat program -- intended to address the supply-chain, cost, and life cycle challenges that pose barriers to the widespread adoption of lithium-ion technology in the wider U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) -- seeks to support the domestic growth of manufacturing capacity to underpin the U.S. defense industrial base.