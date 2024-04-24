Military Embedded Systems

Domestic battery tech supply chain to get boost from DIU contract

News

April 24, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Stryten Energy

ALPHARETTA, Ga. Energy-storage provider Stryten Energy reports that it received a contract award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FAStBat) project to develop and evaluate a prototype 6T lithium-ion battery and potentially extend the technology to other cross-service platforms.

The DIU’s FAStBat program -- intended to address the supply-chain, cost, and life cycle challenges that pose barriers to the widespread adoption of lithium-ion technology in the wider U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) -- seeks to support the domestic growth of manufacturing capacity to underpin the U.S. defense industrial base.

