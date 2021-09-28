GPMS Begins Machine Condition Monitoring Demonstration with AM General and U.S. Army HUMVEE Vehicles

Press Release

Today, GPMS is announcing a demonstration project for its Foresight MX solution, an AI-driven, machine condition monitoring system, installed on AM General HUMVEES for the U.S. Army. The project was started to support the U.S. Military’s effort to develop Prognostic and Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) capabilities for its fleets of vehicles. This is an important project for GPMS. Its uniquely effective, health monitoring technology is available for a variety of missions and platforms. It has already been fielded in aviation providing successful health monitoring solutions for helicopters and this project with AM General and the HUMVEE highlights an additional application.

GPMS, a leader in the field of integrated vehicle health monitoring systems, has begun a demonstration project with AM General on U.S. Army HUMVEE vehicles. The project will explore the feasibility of equipping HUMVEE vehicles with GPMS’s machine condition monitoring system, Foresight MX. The system, which monitors engine and drivetrain health and provides Remaining Useful Life Estimates on all key components, supports the U.S. military’s effort to develop Prognostic and Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) capabilities in the service.

“GPMS is excited to be working with AM General to implement technology that can improve readiness, lower operational costs, and ultimately save lives,” said Jed Kalkstein, President of GPMS. “Foresight MX has already been fielded in aviation for helicopter health monitoring. Our work on the HUMVEE shows additional applications for our uniquely-effective health monitoring technology.”

GPMS was founded by Dr. Eric Bechhoefer, one of the world’s foremost experts in machine failure prevention and vibration analysis. Nearly four years in development, Foresight MX uses proprietary sensors and onboard hardware to acquire and process signal data, cellular and WiFi to automatically transfer data offboard, and cloud software to analyze and present insights to operational and maintenance team members on how a machine is being operated and how it is operating. Numerous patents underlie both the hardware and software elements.

On HUMVEE vehicles, GPMS has adapted its modular sensor and data acquisition system to the vehicles, develop mechanical exceedances and component thresholds, and present a predictive dashboard that users can employ to optimize these assets. The system can be adapted to provide economical vehicle and fleet monitoring, with the added benefit that it can be used to retrofit legacy machines produced without a digital backbone.

PPMx tools provide self-diagnosis and alerts on the operational status and maintenance needs of Army vehicles. The Army’s PPMx program is a comprehensive maintenance system that provides end-to-end data as far as a system’s health and usage to enable data-driven decisions.

The program is an outgrowth of the Military’s larger investment in Condition Based Maintenance Plus, the application of processes and technologies to achieve the target availability, reliability, and operation and support costs of DoD systems. CBM+ uses a systems engineering approach to collect data, enable analysis, and support the decision-making processes for system acquisition, modernization, sustainment, and operations.

About GPMS

GPMS offers a next generation, predictive Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) designed to give equipment operators the power to “Know it before it matters.” Its flagship Foresight™ solution provides Machine Condition Monitoring and Fleet Data Monitoring in one powerful system. Fully predictive, Foresight offers insights needed to optimize maintenance, safety and operations. GPMS has re-engineered the HUMS category to put its advantages within reach of every operator, making all vehicles smarter and more connected. To learn why today’s fleets depend on Foresight, visit https://www.gpms-vt.com.