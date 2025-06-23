Military Embedded Systems

M109-52 self-propelled howitzer prototype to be upgraded

News

June 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

PICATINNY ARSENAL, New Jersey. BAE Systems is collaborating with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (DEVCOM-AC) to advance upgrades to the M109-52 self-propelled howitzer prototype, the company announced in a statement.

The effort is taking place under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) aimed at improving long-range fires, enhancing artillery technology, and modernizing systems currently in operational use, the statement reads.

The M109-52 prototype builds on the M109A7 Paladin platform and is intended to accelerate the development of new capabilities and lethality improvements, the company says.

Ongoing work under the CRADA will be conducted at Picatinny Arsenal and at BAE Systems’ facilities in Anniston, Alabama; Elgin, Oklahoma; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Sterling Heights, Michigan; and York, Pennsylvania, the company says.

