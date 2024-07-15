Military Embedded Systems

Counter-IT contract for DoD won by KBR, worth as much as $52 million

July 15, 2024

HOUSTON, Texas. Engineering and technology solution provider KBR won a task order/contract worth an estimated $52 million supporting the Counter Improvised Threat Systems Test and Evaluation for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) Quick Reaction Capability Office (QRCO).

Under the terms of the contract, KBR is tasked with handling improvised threats by leading research, conducting analysis, and using test and evaluation to provide timely and affordable quality data products.

According to the company's announcement, the scope of work includes requirements analysis; quick reaction test planning, execution, and reporting; prototyping, data acquisition, and analysis; engineering, technical, and administrative analysis; T&E methodology development; continuous evaluation of evolving test methodologies; and representative test environment design, development, and sustainment. 

The company describes the work as aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and survivability of counter-IT systems in support of the global counter-IT community by using systems engineering processes, innovative research and development solutions, and task-specific assets and infrastructure to complete data collection, analysis, and reporting, with the analysis intended to address U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) critical technology areas including future generation wireless technology (Future G), advanced materials, integrated network systems-of-systems, microelectronics, and directed energy.

