Military Embedded Systems

Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transfer

News

February 08, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

General Dynamics image.

FAIRFAX, Va. General Dynamics Mission Systems announced that it was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a certified hand-held device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.

Under this contract, awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, General Dynamics claims that the company will design and build a National Security Agency-certified key-loader: The Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).

According to the company, the initial value of this multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is $229 million, with a 10-year period of performance, during which the U.S. Army plans to procure 265,000 units.

Officials claim that the NGLD-M will be used broadly by U.S. government agencies and U.S. global partners to replace aging Simple Key Loader fill devices. The NGLD-M devices will transfer the strongest NSA-generated cryptographic keys to tactical, strategic, and enterprise network systems operating from unclassified to high-security levels.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Mission Systems

12450 Fair Lakes Circle
Fairfax, VA
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
A.I. - Big Data
Cyber - Encryption
Avionics
Thomas Global photo.
News
Thomas Global's flight displays to further modernize RNZAF Boeing 757 fleet
More Avionics
Unmanned
DARPA image.
News
DARPA program flies first-ever uninhabited Black Hawk helicopter trial
More Unmanned
Cyber
General Dynamics image.
News
Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transfer
More Cyber
Comms
Stock image.
News
Peraton to design autonomous multi-domain network solution with DARPA
More Comms