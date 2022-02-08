Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transfer

Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transferNews
FAIRFAX, Va. General Dynamics Mission Systems announced that it was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a certified hand-held device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.
Under this contract, awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, General Dynamics claims that the company will design and build a National Security Agency-certified key-loader: The Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).
According to the company, the initial value of this multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is $229 million, with a 10-year period of performance, during which the U.S. Army plans to procure 265,000 units.
Officials claim that the NGLD-M will be used broadly by U.S. government agencies and U.S. global partners to replace aging Simple Key Loader fill devices. The NGLD-M devices will transfer the strongest NSA-generated cryptographic keys to tactical, strategic, and enterprise network systems operating from unclassified to high-security levels.