Cryptographic key loader in development for secure data transfer

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

General Dynamics image. FAIRFAX, Va. General Dynamics Mission Systems announced that it was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a certified hand-held device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.

Under this contract, awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, General Dynamics claims that the company will design and build a National Security Agency-certified key-loader: The Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).

According to the company, the initial value of this multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is $229 million, with a 10-year period of performance, during which the U.S. Army plans to procure 265,000 units.

Officials claim that the NGLD-M will be used broadly by U.S. government agencies and U.S. global partners to replace aging Simple Key Loader fill devices. The NGLD-M devices will transfer the strongest NSA-generated cryptographic keys to tactical, strategic, and enterprise network systems operating from unclassified to high-security levels.