Cyber agreement to research protection of ground systems that control military satellites

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SpiderOak image WASHINGTON. Cybersecurity firm SpiderOak signed an agreement with the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) to research SDA using SpiderOak's software to protect ground systems that control military satellites.

Under the terms of the recent agreement, the SDA will research integrating SpiderOak's OrbitSecure zero-trust software suite into a military ground system currently in development.

According to the announcement, the SDA (an agency that rolls up to the U.S. Space Force) is buidling a large constellation of communications and missile-tracking satellites in low Earth orbit -- called the Rapid Resilient Command and Control program (R2C2) -- in a bid to develop a modern software-based ground control system for military satellites.

SpiderOak CEO Dave Pearah commented in the announcement that his company's zero-trust mechanisms enable data to travel securely on networks and infrastructure even if they have different owners and variable security protocols.