Cybersecurity contract inked by MilDef and Clavister

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy MilDef

HELSINGBORG, Sweden. Rugged IT provider MilDef reports that Swedish mission-critical network-security firm Clavister ordered MilDef's hardware as part of a contract valued at 97 million SEK ($9.6 million).

The product under contract -- a powerful military-graded security gateway offering-- is part of Clavister Cyber Armour, an integrated cybersecurity system used to secure defense platforms.

Deliveries under the terms of the contract will take place during 2024-2029, MilDef officials report.