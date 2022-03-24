Cybersecurity solutions contract for Department of State won by Peraton

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. HERNDON, Va. Peraton has won a $254 million contract to support the Department of State's (DoS) Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) with cybersecurity operations over the next five years.

Under the Diplomatic Security Cyber Mission (DSCM) Support Services contract, Peraton claims it will provide a full suite of cybersecurity support, including incident management, threat analysis, and penetration testing.

According to the announcement, the company claims it will leverage its experience in cybersecurity to provide solutions that integrate next generation technology and help safeguard DoS facilities, data, systems, and people.

Under the contract, Peraton will aim to help the DoS protect its global IT infrastructure. The company's work will also focus on three functional areas: cyber monitoring and operations; forensic investigation and analysis; and technology, innovation, and engineering.