Cybersecurity tool for supply-chain software gets USAF small-business contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Lineaje SARATOGA and SANTA CLARA, Calif. Supply-chain security provider Lineaje announced that the U.S. Air Force chose its SBOM360 supply-chain software tool for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase 1 contract.

Under the terms of the Air Force small business contract, SBOM360 will be used to support the full life-cycle management of software that is sourced, built, sold, or bought by the U.S. Air Force, thereby ensuring that all software supply chain risks and threats are identified and remediated and that they meet organizational security policies and cybersecurity compliance mandates automatically.

The Lineaje announcement states that, by using SBOM360, the Air Force will be able to search its software in seconds to find any newly discovered vulnerabilities and indicators of compromise (IOCs) within the most deeply embedded components, which will substantially reduce vulnerability discovery time. The Lineaje security tool scans source code, containers, mobile APKs, POM files, and software bills of material (SBOMs).