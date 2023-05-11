Fognigma secure communication software demonstrated at SOF Week

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 -- TAMPA, Florida. Dexter Edward showcased its Fognigma software product line – which includes secure communication and collaboration, data security, and mission partner network capabilities -- during the SOF Week 2023 exhibition.

Fognigma is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software that offers multiple communication and collaboration tools for USSOCOM operations in contested digital environments, the company says. Dexter Edward demonstrated several features of Fognigma at the show, including its capacity for creating complete standalone mission environments in the cloud, its network and user anonymization and obfuscation abilities, and its smart firewalls, among other security features. The software is currently available for purchase via ITES-SW2 and SEWP V, the company says.

Among the capabilities demonstrated were Speakeasy, a self-owned, cloud-hosted videoconferencing solution; Virtual Desktops, sandboxed cloud-hosted desktop instances; Holler, a cloud-based telephony solution; and Wicket & Netcutter, a hardware device that enhances internet security and connectivity, according to the company.

Fognigma, which is at Technology Readiness Level 9, has been awarded nearly two dozen patents and is ISO 9001:2015 accredited and FIPS 140-2 validated, according to the company.