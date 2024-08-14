Military Embedded Systems

LVC training for Navy fleet readiness contract signed with SAIC

News

August 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Unsplash image

RESTON, Va. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) won a $120 million, five-year contract with the U.S. Navy -- specifically, the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) -- to continue the support of Tactical Training Group Pacific’s (TTGP) fleet-training mission.

Under the terms of the contract, SAIC will continue to provide required professional technical services for fleet synthetic training (FST) and live-virtual-constructive (LVC) war-game development and execution, along with subject-matter expert classroom instruction in warfighting doctrine and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP), both at sea and on land, all of which will use government-furnished training systems and facilities. 

SAIC has provided Navy tactical and training requirement support under contracts for both the east and west coast Tactical and Expeditionary Warfare institutions.

According to the company's announcement, its scenario creation, training plans, and instructor development programs enable working through to efficient solutions to evolving TTGP requirements while offering the lowest transition risk to meet complex missions.

 

Featured Companies

SAIC

215 Wynn Drive
Huntsville, AL 35806
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image courtesy Archer Aviation
News
USAF takes first delivery of Midnight eVTOL aircraft from Archer Aviation

August 16, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image courtesy MatrixSpace
News
Radar for base defense garners MatrixSpace an AFWERX contract

August 14, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
NGA analytics systems to be managed by Leidos

August 15, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Unsplash image
News
LVC training for Navy fleet readiness contract signed with SAIC

August 14, 2024

More Cyber