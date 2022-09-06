Military Embedded Systems

Mobilicom launches refreshed corporate website

Press Release

September 06, 2022

Mobilicom Limited (Mobilicom or the Company, ASX: MOB, NASDAQ: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms, has launched a refreshed corporate website to better educate stakeholders on its technology, product offering, and addressable markets.

The new website features improved functionality and navigation capability, enabling Mobilicom’s customers, partners, and investors to quickly access product and company information as well as ASX and NASDAQ announcements. New content includes additional information on Mobilicom’s growing portfolio of products, spanning ICE Cybersecurity, MCU Mesh Technology, Mobile Controllers and Viewers, Cloud Software, and System Engineering Services.

Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam said, “Mobilicom’s new corporate website is part of the ongoing evolution of our company as a dual-listed end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It better informs our growing customer base of Tier-1 drone and robotics manufacturers of the diverse range of applications and operations our field-proven solutions support. Our website also introduces new and prospective investors to Mobilicom, enabling them to better understand our technology, products and addressable markets.” The re-designed Mobilicom website can be accessed at www.mobilicom.com

