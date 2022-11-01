Military Embedded Systems

Network and comms contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed by Lumen Technologies, DISA

November 01, 2022

MONROE, La. Communciations and network provider Lumen Technologies won a contract worth as much as $1.5 billion over 10 years from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide essential network transport and communications services in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.

Under the terms of the contract, Lumen will supply DISA's Defense Information Systems Network with high capacity, end-to-end communications services -- to include ethernet, internet, and wavelengths -- as well as serving as a trusted provider of secure, resilient network services that transport data, imagery, video, and voice traffic. 

With this undertaking, Lumen is providing the network infrastructure backbone to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the geographic combatant command charged with integrating U.S.  Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps forces within a region that contains more than half of the world’s population. 

