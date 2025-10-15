Network and cyber support contract signed between Sev1Tech and Navy command

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Sev1Tech

WOODBRIDGE, Va. Information-technology and cybersecurity systems integration company Sev1Tech won a $49 million contract under the SeaPort NxG procurement vehicle -- which aims to streamline and enhance the acquisition of engineering, technical, and programmatic support services -- from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic.

Under the terms of the contract (one base year with four option years) Sev1Tech is tasked with providing full system life cycle support including cyber engineering, network operations, and security support services for NIWC Atlantic’s Expeditionary Enterprise Systems and Services (E2S2) Division.

Sev1Tech’s Maritime Division will provide C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], cyber, and IT systems and engineering services to meet the information warfare needs of the U.S. Marine Corps. Sev1Tech will support the rapid development, delivery, and operation of cloud and local infrastructure services, manpower systems, logistic and network implementation, monitoring, and sensor-based services to bases and forward-deployed units.

NIWC Atlantic exists to deliver integrated information warfare solutions across all warfighting domains, with a focus on safeguarding national security and empowering the fleet to succeed in today’s dynamic information warfare battlespace.