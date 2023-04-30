NSA adds Digistor FIPS 140-2 L2 SSDs to the CSfC component list as hardware full drive encryption component

Press Release

FIPS M.2 NVMe SSD image courtesy Digistor VANCOUVER, Wash. Secure data-at-rest (DAR) storage provider Digistor announced that the National Security Agency (NSA) added its FIPS 140-2 L2 SSDs to the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) list, the only commercial drives to achieve this listing.

With the CSfC listing -- an NSA gambit to provide cybersecurity solutions by taking advantage of commercially available industry solutions -- designers can trust that the solutions they develop for securing DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices will meet the highest security requirements for sensitive and classified data.

“The leak of highly classified Pentagon documents in recent weeks underscores the vital importance of securing sensitive data. For the first time, companies working on secret government programs that require CSfC have a reliable and affordable solution to secure data at rest for programs requiring the highest levels of security,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “As the foundation of our Citadel pre-boot authentication solutions, these drives provide critical infrastructure organizations, industry, and military and government agencies access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with both the critical CSfC and NIAP listings.”