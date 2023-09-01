Software factory for Air Force Cyber Operations to be developed by Raft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Virginia. Raft LLC, a digital consulting firm specializing in national security engineering, has won a prime contract to build a software factory for the Air Force's Cyber Operations, the company announced in a statement.

Raft will develop the software factory to work across multiple cloud environments at various classification levels, offering a hybrid approach for software and data applications, the company says, adding that they will use the Department of Defense's (DoD) existing Platform One (P1) as a technical baseline. The software factory will also serve as the Joint Development Environment for the JCWA Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture, the statement reads.

In addition to software development, Raft will focus on implementing enterprise-level data and AI capabilities, which were previously secured through Platform One Blanket Ordering Agreement and Small Business Innovation Research Phase III, according to the company.