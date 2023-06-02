Military Embedded Systems

Space-based edge computing market for defense expected to see huge demand, study reveals

News

June 02, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Space-based edge computing market for defense expected to see huge demand, study reveals
Pixabay image

FREMONT, Calif. The global space-based edge computing market is expected to see huge revenue increases from the defense segment, followed by the commercial segment, according to a new study from BIS Research, "Space-Based Edge Computing Market -- A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country -- Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033."

The study authors predict that the global space-based edge computing market will reach $1.80 billion in 2033, up from $200.9 million in 2022, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.64% during the study period. 

According to the researchers, the space-based edge computing market will continue to grow as companies demand latency reduction in space and call for shifting data centers in space. Other factors in the huge market growth include increased development of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations for communication purposes, and mounting numbers of companies pursuing research and development activities to develop cost-efficient edge computing components. 

Featured Companies

BIS Research

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY
Fremont, CA 94538-1686
Website
[email protected]
+1-510-404-8135
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Satellites
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms