Space Force domain-awareness and software-acquisition program gains operational acceptance

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Space Force graphic by Dave Grim SPACE SYSTEMS COMMAND -- Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo. & Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif. The U.S. Space Force announced the operational acceptance of its Advanced Tracking and Launch Analysis System (ATLAS), a next-generation space-domain awareness (SDA) analysis system and software-acquisiton program designed to modernize and enhance the capabilities of the Space Defense Operations Center.

According to the announcement from the Space Force, ATLAS was designed to provide an agile, modern platform capable of addressing emerging space threats that features integrated bidirectional messaging that connects SDA across the combined force to deliver a timely and accurate space picture to warfighters.

ATLAS is intended to eventually remove operational dependencies on the more than 30-year-old legacy Space Defense Operations Center (SPADOC) system and act as a modernized and integrated system that enables responsive and resilient capabilities for space operations centers, say Space Force officials.

"ATLAS operational acceptance is a revolutionary leap forward for our warfighters, providing a decisive advantage in Space Domain Awareness," said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Amber Johnson, 2nd Sustainment Squadron commander under Space Operations Command’s Mission Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness. "This achievement, driven by agile development, delivers a force multiplier that significantly enhances our ability to rapidly detect and respond to emerging threats, ensuring continued space superiority."