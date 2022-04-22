Systems-integration contract for Navy ships awarded to Raytheon unit

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo.

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has secured a potential five-year, $1.68 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to provide modernization, activation, and sustainment support for the infrastructure and mission systems of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers.

According to the terms of the contract, the Raytheon unit will additionally provide non-recurring engineering support to aid in combat system installation, testing, integration, development, correction, modernization, and maintenance of mission systems of the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class ships.

Work under the contract -- which could run through April 2027 if all options are exercised -- will be done at Raytheon facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Indiana.