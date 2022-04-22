Military Embedded Systems

Systems-integration contract for Navy ships awarded to Raytheon unit

News

April 22, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Systems-integration contract for Navy ships awarded to Raytheon unit
U.S. Navy photo.

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has secured a potential five-year, $1.68 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to provide modernization, activation, and sustainment support for the infrastructure and mission systems of Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyers.

According to the terms of the contract, the Raytheon unit will additionally provide non-recurring engineering support to aid in combat system installation, testing, integration, development, correction, modernization, and maintenance of mission systems of the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class ships.

Work under the contract -- which could run through April 2027 if all options are exercised -- will be done at Raytheon facilities in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, New Hampshire, Mississippi, and Indiana. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Triumph image.
News
Raytheon awards Triumph Group electronic attack system contract

April 12, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Liteye Systems photo.
News
Counter-UAS system from Liteye delivered to U.S. Army HEL program

April 20, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Army Research Laboratory photo.
News
Microwave power beam demo shows feasibility of technology

April 22, 2022
More Radar/EW
Comms
News
Developing "moon market" could generate $105 billion over the next decade, study says

April 20, 2022
More Comms