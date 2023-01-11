Cyberdefense contract to bring augmented- and virtual-reality capabilities to U.S. Navy

Cyberdefense contract to bring augmented- and virtual-reality capabilities to U.S. NavyNews
January 11, 2023
BELOIT, Wis. Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to deploy the FMD FM OnBoard remote-collaboration and asset-monitoring technology on Navy ships.
The Naval Sea Systems Command contract calls for FMD to deploy FM OnBoard, which will give shipboard users access to hands-free, intuitive tools and technical instructions in an augmented-reality environment; the company announcement states that the tool will increase operational availability, improve first-time fix rates, and reduce the time to repair.
According to the FMD announcement of the Navy contract, the FM OnBoard remote video collaboration enables users to engage directly with a live, off-site service advisor using party-to-party videoconferencing -- viewed through mixed-reality headsets -- and the use of "digital twin" technology that emulates the current state of an asset in real time.
FMD CEO George Whittier said of the technology: “Technicians can instantly leverage remote expertise from anywhere in the world, which reduces costs and ensures that crews are always mission-ready.”