Military Embedded Systems

Cyberdefense contract to bring augmented- and virtual-reality capabilities to U.S. Navy

News

January 11, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Fairbanks Morse

BELOIT, Wis. Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to deploy the FMD FM OnBoard remote-collaboration and asset-monitoring technology on Navy ships.

The Naval Sea Systems Command contract calls for FMD to deploy FM OnBoard, which will give shipboard users access to hands-free, intuitive tools and technical instructions in an augmented-reality environment; the company announcement states that the tool will increase operational availability, improve first-time fix rates, and reduce the time to repair.

According to the FMD announcement of the Navy contract, the FM OnBoard remote video collaboration enables users to engage directly with a live, off-site service advisor using party-to-party videoconferencing  -- viewed through mixed-reality headsets -- and the use of "digital twin" technology that emulates the current state of an asset in real time. 

FMD CEO George Whittier said of the technology: “Technicians can instantly leverage remote expertise from anywhere in the world, which reduces costs and ensures that crews are always mission-ready.”

Featured Companies

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website

Fairbanks Morse

Website
Categories
Cyber - Encryption
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Photo courtesy Elbit Systems
News
F-16 training center for Israel to be provided by Elbit Systems

January 10, 2023
More Avionics
Unmanned
Image courtesy Kratos
News
Hypersonic missile work for U.S. Air Force to be performed by Kratos as a Leidos sub

January 11, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy BAE Systems
News
Maritime surface vessel targeting seeker for U.S. Air Force to be developed by BAE Systems

January 11, 2023
More Radar/EW
Comms
News
Top 10 military electronics stories of 2022

January 05, 2023
More Comms