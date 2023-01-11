Cyberdefense contract to bring augmented- and virtual-reality capabilities to U.S. Navy

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Fairbanks Morse BELOIT, Wis. Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has signed an agreement with the U.S. Navy to deploy the FMD FM OnBoard remote-collaboration and asset-monitoring technology on Navy ships.

The Naval Sea Systems Command contract calls for FMD to deploy FM OnBoard, which will give shipboard users access to hands-free, intuitive tools and technical instructions in an augmented-reality environment; the company announcement states that the tool will increase operational availability, improve first-time fix rates, and reduce the time to repair.

According to the FMD announcement of the Navy contract, the FM OnBoard remote video collaboration enables users to engage directly with a live, off-site service advisor using party-to-party videoconferencing -- viewed through mixed-reality headsets -- and the use of "digital twin" technology that emulates the current state of an asset in real time.

FMD CEO George Whittier said of the technology: “Technicians can instantly leverage remote expertise from anywhere in the world, which reduces costs and ensures that crews are always mission-ready.”