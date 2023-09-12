Best In Show awards at DSEI 2023: Excellence in embedded computing, real-time data sharing, AI/ML

LONDON. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's DSEI 2023 global defense exhibition.

Connect Tech's Hadron Carrier Board is the recipient of the 4-Star Award in the category of Embedded Computing. The Hadron is an ultra-small, rugged, and feature-rich carrier board for artificial intelligence (AI)

computing at the edge, intended for use in vision applications, inference, and unmanned payloads.

In photo: L--John McHale, Military Embedded Systems Editorial Director; R--Rob Callaghan, Connect Tech Chief Product Officer.

In the category of Real-Time Data Sharing, the 4-Star Best In Show Award goes to Haivision's Command 360 Video Wall Solution, a visual collaboration platform intended for use by response teams to enable real-time decisions by centralizing all video, data, communication, and visualization sources into a fully secure multisite video wall solution.

In photo: L--John McHale, Military Embedded Systems Editorial Director; R--Tyler Stephens, Haivision Technical Account Manager, Defense--International.

The One Stop Systems Rigel Edge Supercomputer is the DSEI 2023 Best In Show 4-Star Award recipient in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category. The Rigel Edge's optimized PCIe architecture enables maximum data throughput, with its lightweight, rugged, thermally optimized, and compact design bringing the power of the data center to the rugged edge in the air, on the sea, or on land.

In photo: L--John McHale, Military Embedded Systems Editorial Director; R--Robert Kalebaugh, One Stop Systems Vice President, Business Development and Sales.

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.