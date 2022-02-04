GIVING BACK: Military Family Advisory Network

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different charitable organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has the mission to connect military families, reservists, and veteran spouses – some of whom are veterans themselves – with resources including housing, food security, employment, and more.

According to the MFAN website, the organization is dedicated to building a community of military and veteran families – both in the U.S. and abroad – who are well informed about important resources designed to serve military families and connect families in need to leaders who serve this unique population. By employing leaders and influencers within the military family community – all of them are people who understand the challenges of military service and military families – the organization can effectively translate the needs of military and veteran families in a way that service providers can understand and facilitate services that speak coherently to these families.

One of the overarching MFAN resources is the MilMap, which is an online network of organizations, programs, and events curated expressly for military and veteran families to connect them with support surrounding relocation, child-welfare issues, employment, health and wellness, and crisis services. Another program is the One Million Meals Challenge: Launched in April 2021, the drive has already distributed the equivalent of 792,382 meals to military families in need. The food-distribution events, held on bases that were identified as having the greatest need, not only provided families with food to last for a few meals, but also introduced participants to local food banks and helped to break down any stigma associated with seeking help for food insecurity by creating a fun environment.

For additional information on the Military Family Advisory Network, please visit https://militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org/.