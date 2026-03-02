GIVING BACK: The Frontline Healing Foundation

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Frontline Healing Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting active-duty military, veterans, and first responders by removing financial barriers to critical care. The foundation helps service members and veterans with cost and access as they navigate mental- and behavioral-health services as they seek to overcome addiction, PTSD, and traumatic brain injury.

According to information from the foundation, donations help in a number of ways, including subsidizing funding for chemical dependency and PTSD treatment that includes detox, inpatient residential treatment services, intensive outpatient program (IOP), one-on-one therapy, and sober living; funding service dogs for personnel; funding sober living housing for warriors who need structured, continued support after treatment while returning to school, volunteering, and/or receiving outpatient treatment; providing funding for treatment that aims to improve the synchrony of brain waves and cognitive health; and promoting behavioral-health education for veterans and law enforcement on how to help comrades and how to spot those struggling with chemical dependencies and PTSD.

The Frontline Healing Foundation is associated with Warriors Heart, a private, licensed, and accredited healing center with physical locations in Texas and Virginia. Its treatment courses provide care including detox, residential and day treatment, sober living, and intensive counseling. The foundation also partners with other veteran-owned and -focused companies and charities. The executive director of the Frontline Healing Foundation – and a Warriors Heart alumnus in long-term recovery – is former Green Beret and U.S. Army Veteran Ted Lanier.

For more information, visit https://frontlinehealingfoundation.org/.

