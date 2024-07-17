20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 1: Challenges and Approaches

Whitepaper

There has long been a desire for the capability of a wide 2 GHz to 18 GHz observation bandwidth across a single Nyquist in electronic warfare (EW) and communication intelligence (COMINT) systems.

Interleaving ADC cores is an option to gain that capability, but it requires a front-end analog bandwidth of 2 GHz to 18 GHz. Time interleaving is a popular method to double the sample rate. However, there can be trade-offs with the challenge of processing large raw data rates and the capability to digitally filter within the ADC.