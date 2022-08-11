Interactive Backplane Selector Charts for VPX & SOSA™

Eletter Product



Not sure which profile is the right one for your development efforts with OpenVPX or SOSA?

Newly updated, Elma has created interactive charts that enable you to see the large number and variety of backplanes available and their associated profiles and topology.

Whether you need power & ground only or full alignment with SOSA profiles, you can find the one you need.



Elma is a leading contributor to the DoD hardware convergence and tri-service commonality initiatives, providing technology aligned to CMOSS and SOSA, such as backplanes, plug-in card (PICs) and chassis. As the leader in VITA 46/65 OpenVPX backplane design and manufacturing, our cutting-edge signal integrity analysis informs the designs of our high-speed backplanes, handling critical data at speeds of 12 Gbps and reaching towards 25 Gbps.



Designs support VITA 66 and 67 optical and RF apertures for connectivity including VITA 67.3 RF/Optical modules. As signal speeds and system complexities increase, Elma is looked to for proven designs. We offer the largest selection of 3U and 6U OpenVPX backplane profiles, in slot counts from 2 to 12.



The following Interactive Charts are all accessible via this link.