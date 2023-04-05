Largest Selection VPX & SOSA Backplanes & Platforms

As the leader in the design and manufacture of OpenVPX backplanes aligned to SOSA and CMOSS, Elma now has the largest selection of backplanes and development platforms available standard for accelerated time to deployment.

Our backplane designs support precise signal integrity with optical and RF apertures (VITA 66 and 67) for high performance connectivity modules. We offer standard slot sizes for SOSA in 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 12 slots in 3U, and just about any slot count in power & ground, 6U OpenVPX backplanes are also available.

Check out the latest interactive backplane charts, available on any VPX or SOSA backplane page. Hover over any backplane profile to see the topology for that particular backplane configuration. Don’t see the one you need? Talk to us about a tailored slot profile configuration.

Check out our CompacFrame and E-Frame Development Platforms, which provide proven, application-ready development environments, offering significant time savings in a system’s time to deployment. You’ll find them on our website under Systems/Development Platforms.