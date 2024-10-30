MOSA e-Book: Leading editorial on MOSA strategies for military applications

Whitepaper

Backed by a 2019 U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) memo from the leaders of the Air Force, Army, and Navy mandating the use of a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in new programs and upgrades, MOSA strategies are part of most conversations at U.S. defense industry events. From design engineers to four-star flag officers, MOSA strategies are in demand.

The momentum behind MOSA is growing as MOSA strategies become part of program requirements. That industry excitement is why we have compiled this MOSA e-Book to bring you exclusive MOSA content from the pages of Military Embedded Systems, the SOSA Special Edition, and the FACE Special Edition on how MOSA is changing the way the DoD procures and develops technology.



In this e-Book readers will learn from content such as:

An interview with U.S. Navy NAVAIR leadership on their MOSA efforts and how they leverage the FACE Technical Standard

SOSA Consortium members discussing the technical standard’s success, small-business advantages, and more

Coverage of CMOSS and CMFF and its impact on Army vehicle electronics

Commentary on MOSA benefits and challenges

Download the MOSA e-Book below to learn more.