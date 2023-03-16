Marotta Controls Named a "Top Workplace" in New Jersey for 2023

Press Release

Image courtesy Marotta Controls MONTVILLE, N.J. Defense and aerospace supplier Marotta Controls has been named once again as one of New Jersey’s top workplaces by NJ Advance Media in partnership with Energage.

According to the announcement from Marotta Controls, the New Jersey-wide recognition program is based solely on employee survey responses to "Culture Driver" statements and serves as a candid tool to assess corporate culture as well as internal leadership impact and staff opportunity. Throughout the last year, Marotta Controls rolled out a strategic reorganization designed to better support customers with dedicated business units. The new operation model also restructured employee journeys by creating new opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional and personal development, and promotion paths. The company’s recent ranking suggests these changes are having the desired impact on employee engagement and satisfaction.

Overall, the Marotta announcemenet said, employees recently surveyed demonstrated an improvement in positivity across the board, save for one question where the answer remained on par with last year’s response. Specifically, employees answered that they feel significantly better informed with respect to important decisions made within the company. Marotta Controls also received higher marks this year for encouraging different points of view as well as for making employees feel included.

“We have always and will always focus on our employees,” said Patrick Marotta, President and CEO, Marotta Controls. “Marotta Controls owes its success to their commitment and passion for the work they do and the customers we serve. We want every individual walking through our doors to know that they are valued and that we deeply appreciate the comments they provide in these surveys as well as the honor they bestow on us. We’re proud of what we built together. And, without question, we are excited for what’s to come.”