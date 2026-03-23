MEMS switches from Menlo Micro pass U.S. Navy circuit-breaker program test

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Menlo Microsystems, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) announced that it successfully completed Task 4 of the U.S. Navy’s 10 MW Advanced Circuit Breaker Development Program, which company officials say demonstrates the company's leadership in high-power MEMS [microelectromechanical systems] switching and shows that its parts meet demanding real-world requirements.

Successful passage of Task 4 by Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch technology -- during which it reliably handled 0.5 MW and showcased a 1000V, 500A panel system build from four 1000V/125A modules -- means that the company has demonstrated a scalable architecture designed for productization across defense, data center, and industrial power systems.

Passage of Task 4, the company says, is a breakthrough in how next-generation power control and protection systems can be designed, largely reducing size/weight complexity while minimizing thermal-management requirements, thereby eliminating the need for liquid cooling or large heat sinks.

Russ Garcia, CEO of Menlo Micro, asserts that passage of Task 4 accelerates adoption of emerging high-performance power-control needs across multiple industries including artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

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