Mountain Horse Solutions to compete in Drone Dominance competition for U.S. military

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Mountain Horse Solutions

SARASOTA, Florida. Mountain Horse Solutions, working with AG3 Labs and Draganfly, was selected to take part in the Drone Dominance Program Phase II Qualifier in June 2026 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, the company announced in a statement.

The companies received invitations for Mission Area A using the Flex first-person-view drone and Mission Area B using the SPADE drone and Flex first-person-view drone, the statement reads.

Mission Area A is focused on long-range strike operations intended to find and engage targets 5 to 20 kilometers beyond visual line of sight, while Mission Area B covers tactical operations in buildings, trenches, tunnels, and other areas at ranges under 2 kilometers, the company says.

Both areas call for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) designed to operate in all-weather, low-light, and contested electromagnetic environments where radio frequency (RF) links and global navigation satellite systems (GNSSs) may be disrupted, according to the statement.

The SPADE and Flex platforms include autonomous navigation, modular payload options, swarm-capable architecture, and reduced operator workload, the company says.

The Drone Dominance Program is expected to award up to $1.1 billion in prototype delivery orders across four phases, with a goal of fielding more than 300,000 drones to U.S. forces by 2027, the statement adds.