Ruggedized software-defined radios released by Pixus Technologies

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pixus

WATERLOO, Ontario. Pixus Technologies released the ruggedized RX420 NI software-defined radios (SDRs), which use Emerson’s NI Ettus universal software radio peripheral (USRP) X420, the company announced in a statement.

The radios include two transmit and two receive channels, frequency coverage from 10 MHz to 20 GHz, and as much as 1 GHz of instantaneous bandwidth, the statement reads. The RX420 is available in IP67 outdoor versions as well as fully ruggedized military-qualified designs, with conduction-cooled enclosures and temperature options from -40 degrees Celsius to 85 degrees Celsius, the company says.

The systems are intended for applications including 6G wireless in the FR3 band, radar, non-terrestrial networks, satellite communications, localization, and integrated sensing and communications, according to the statement. Pixus also offers backplanes, enclosures, and chassis managers that are aligned with the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Additionally, the company offers commercial off-the-shelf and ruggedized systems for VITA and PICMG specifications.