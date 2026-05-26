SOSA aligned mission computers released by Aitech

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Aitech CHATSWORTH, California. Aitech released two rugged single-board computers (SBCs) for military and aerospace systems that use Intel 14th generation Core Ultra processors for edge processing and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) workloads, the company announced in a statement.

The U-C8600 and U-C8601 combine a hybrid multicore X86 central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) in a rugged SBC architecture, the statement reads. The company says the U-C8600 is designed for input/output-intensive workloads, while the U-C8601 is intended for compute-intensive workloads.

They support 40 Gbps Ethernet and PCIe Gen4 for networking and data transfers, while also offering memory arrays and security features for ground and avionics missions, according to the statement. The systems are aligned with Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.