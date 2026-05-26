Military Embedded Systems

SOSA aligned mission computers released by Aitech

News

May 26, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Aitech

CHATSWORTH, California. Aitech released two rugged single-board computers (SBCs) for military and aerospace systems that use Intel 14th generation Core Ultra processors for edge processing and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) workloads, the company announced in a statement.

The U-C8600 and U-C8601 combine a hybrid multicore X86 central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and neural processing unit (NPU) in a rugged SBC architecture, the statement reads. The company says the U-C8600 is designed for input/output-intensive workloads, while the U-C8601 is intended for compute-intensive workloads.

They support 40 Gbps Ethernet and PCIe Gen4 for networking and data transfers, while also offering memory arrays and security features for ground and avionics missions, according to the statement. The systems are aligned with Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

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Aitech

19756 Prairie Street
Chatsworth, CA 91311
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Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Machine Learning
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