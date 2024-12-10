Micross & Sital Offer Best-in-Class MIL-STD-1553 Solutions

Micross is the exclusive world-wide manufacturer, distributor, and value-services provider of Sital’s best-in-class MIL-STD-1553 products, including OCTAVA, Total OCTAVA, and integrated transceiver/transformer solutions. Micross manufacturing, global distribution and product support capabilities offer streamlined supply chain options for 1553 customers worldwide. These 1553 solutions provide form-fit-function hardware and software compatibility with industry standard fully-integrated MIL-STD-1553 components, integrating 1553 protocol, memory, transceivers and isolation transformers in a compact BGA. Additionally, they feature the lowest transceiver power dissipation available, bus controller intrusion detection and protection (IDS/IPS) capability, and IRIG-106 Chapter 10 Monitor, and an option for McAir-compatible transceivers.

Sital’s MIL-STD-1553 interfaces provide compatibility with standard industry solutions. In addition, they include some distinguishing features, including:

Very low-power transceivers with built-in compensation to eliminate residual voltages; aka dynamic offset or “tails”

For its bus controller, built-in IDS/IPS (intrusion detection/protection) capability

Option for high-speed synchronous host interface

IRIG-106 Chapter 10 file format for Monitor mode

For space applications, versions of MIL-STD-1553 with built-in reset logic to mitigate against single event upsets (SEU).

Capability for wire fault protection for detecting and locating open and short circuit faults in data buses.

Micross manufactures Sital products from its center of excellence in Apopka, Florida, to adhere to ITAR regulations, strengthen its supply chain and improve delivery times.

