Push the Limits of Commercial GaN with ADPA1113

Press Release

Analog Devices expands our portfolio of GaN power amplifiers with the new ADPA1113, pushing the limits of commercial GaN.

ADPA1113 enables next-generation signal generation and sensing goals across an array of applications, from multi-mission radars and EW transmitters to RF test equipment and beyond, with 40W CW saturated output power at 40% PAE from 2-6GHz in a 10mmx12mm flange package.