Military Embedded Systems

Push the Limits of Commercial GaN with ADPA1113

Press Release

April 10, 2024

Push the Limits of Commercial GaN with ADPA1113

Analog Devices expands our portfolio of GaN power amplifiers with the new ADPA1113, pushing the limits of commercial GaN.

ADPA1113 enables next-generation signal generation and sensing goals across an array of applications, from multi-mission radars and EW transmitters to RF test equipment and beyond, with 40W CW saturated output power at 40% PAE from 2-6GHz in a 10mmx12mm flange package.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms