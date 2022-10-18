Spirit Electronics wins Lockheed Martin Space Outstanding Small Business for 2022

Press Release

PHOENIX, Ariz. Spirit Electronics announces its selection as an Outstanding Small Business for Lockheed Martin’s Space division for 2022.

One of only five suppliers in the country to receive the award, Spirit achieved 100% on-time-delivery and 99.45% quality scores. Spirit provides Lockheed Martin Space with authorized distribution and full-turnkey test and assembly for microelectronics and semiconductors.

The Lockheed Space division estimates it will spend approximately $5.4 billion in 2022 with small businesses, generating economic growth and taking advantage of small business strengths in innovation and agility. Lockheed Martin Space’s Orion program alone includes 2,900 suppliers, with approximately 50% being small businesses like Spirit.

“This is truly a team effort to win service awards and recognition from our customers,” says Spirit CEO Marti McCurdy. “From our dedicated account representatives to our sales and purchasing, our warehouse inspectors, our lab, our quality and even admin teams, everyone at Spirit pours excellence into their work. It shows in our processes, customer satisfaction and relationships.”

Spirit is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, and HUBZone certified small business. In the past 5 years, the team has grown from under ten to more than 30 employees. Spirit purchased and renovated a 16,000-square-foot facility in a historically underutilized business zone in Phoenix in 2019. Spirit expanded from its roots as an authorized microelectronics and semiconductor distributor to offer MIL-STD-883 testing services, BGA solder exchange, and an in-house circuit board assembly line.