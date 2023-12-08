Military Embedded Systems

CAES will feature antennas at AOC 2023

News

December 08, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CAES

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mission-critical electronics company CAES reports that it will feature a number of its antennas at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

CAES officials say that the company will be showing antennas including its sinuous offering, which enables RF performance similar to comparably-sized planar spiral antennas while also supporting reception of multiple signal polarizations; 3D cross-notch and helo antennas; and its standard antenna radome, which enables personnel in the field to search for, identify, locate, and intercept localized sources of radiated electromagnetic energy.

AOC show attendees may visit CAES at Booth #1017.

Featured Companies

CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
