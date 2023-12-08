CAES will feature antennas at AOC 2023

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy CAES

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mission-critical electronics company CAES reports that it will feature a number of its antennas at the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, scheduled for December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

CAES officials say that the company will be showing antennas including its sinuous offering, which enables RF performance similar to comparably-sized planar spiral antennas while also supporting reception of multiple signal polarizations; 3D cross-notch and helo antennas; and its standard antenna radome, which enables personnel in the field to search for, identify, locate, and intercept localized sources of radiated electromagnetic energy.

AOC show attendees may visit CAES at Booth #1017.