Destroyer USS Halsey to get electronic warfare upgrades, other enhancements

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

SAN DIEGO, California. BAE Systems won a $177.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of the Navy’s Depot Maintenance Period (DMP), includes dry-docking, hull preservation, upgrades to the Aegis combat system with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (Block 3), command-and-control system enhancements, and refurbishment of the ship's living spaces, the statement reads. If all contract options are exercised, the total value could rise to $225.5 million.

Work on the 509.5-foot vessel will be carried out at BAE Systems' San Diego shipyard and is scheduled to begin this month, continuing into 2026.