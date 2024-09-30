Military Embedded Systems

Destroyer USS Halsey to get electronic warfare upgrades, other enhancements

News

September 30, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Destroyer USS Halsey to get electronic warfare upgrades, other enhancements
U.S. Navy photo

SAN DIEGO, California. BAE Systems won a $177.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of the Navy’s Depot Maintenance Period (DMP), includes dry-docking, hull preservation, upgrades to the Aegis combat system with the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (Block 3), command-and-control system enhancements, and refurbishment of the ship's living spaces, the statement reads. If all contract options are exercised, the total value could rise to $225.5 million.

Work on the 509.5-foot vessel will be carried out at BAE Systems' San Diego shipyard and is scheduled to begin this month, continuing into 2026.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Unmanned
Image via Pixus Technologies
News
1-slot 3U OpenVPX backplanes released by Pixus Technologies

September 26, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via BAE Systems
News
New ECRS Mk2 radar takes flight on UK Typhoon test aircraft

September 30, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via WB Group
News
R35010 radios delivered to NATO ally for naval communications

September 30, 2024

More Comms