Digital IFF interrogator for ships from BAE Systems garners $15 million U.S. Navy contract

News

July 25, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

BAE Systems image.

GREENLAWN, N.Y. BAE Systems signed a $15 million contract with the U.S. Navy to deliver its next-generation digital interrogator for maritime vessels, which the company details will have capabilities including those that can enable users to gain time-critical insights that reduce friendly-fire incidents and support mission success in hostile environments.

According to the company's announcement of the contract, the AN/UPX-50(C) digital interrogator will enable the U.S. Navy fleet to use identification friend or foe (IFF) solutions for air defense, weapons systems, air-traffic control, and range instrumentation. The system enables secure and encrypted data exchange and gives users a third receive channel for passive acquisition of Mode 5 Level 2 and Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast In, which the company says will enhance situational awareness for warfighters.

Work on the upgraded AN/UPX-50(C) IFF interrogator will be done at BAE Systems’ facility in Greenlawn, New York.

