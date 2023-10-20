Directed-energy weapons market to reach $22.2 billion by 2032, analysts predict

Military Embedded Systems

PORTLAND, Ore. The global market for directed-energy weapons, which stood at $4.9 billion in 2022, is anticipated to generate $22.2 billion by 2032, for a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%, according to a new study from Allied Market Research, "Directed Energy Weapons Market by Technology (High Energy Laser, High Powered Microwave, Others), by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), by Product (Lethal, Non-lethal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032."  

The study authors assert that the global market for directed-energy weapons is growing due to such factors as militaries' desire to achieve precise targeting and reduce collateral damage, the rise in security threats posed by terrorist organizations, and a surge in the adoption of naval-based directed-energy weapons. 

Possibly hampering growth in the global market, say the analysts, would be technological limitations and ethical/health concerns surrounding the use of electromagnetic energy weapons that use lasers and high-energy microwaves.

For more information visit the Allied Market Research website.

