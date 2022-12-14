Electronic warfare market to reach $24.14 billion globally by 2028, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

VAPI, India. The global electronic warfare (EW) market size is expected to reach $24.14 billion by 2028, growing at a combined annual growth rate of 4.92% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report from Evolve Business Intelligence, "Electronic Warfare Market Analysis and Global Forecast (2021-2028) with COVID Impact Analysis."

Spurring the EW market in the next few years, say the study authors, will be such factors as increasing procurement of EW systems due to growing transnational and regional instability.

The global EW market felt an impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, the study authors found, most notably the supply-chain disruptions leading to supply shortages or lower demand in the EW market. According to the study authors, COVID-era travel restrictions and social-distancing measures resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending, with this pattern set to continue for some time.

For additional information, visit the Evolve Business Intelligence website.