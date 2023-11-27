Military Embedded Systems

EMS superiority the theme of AOC 2023 Symposium & Convention

November 27, 2023

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Organizers of the upcoming Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention -- the leading event for electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum operations, cyber-electromagnetic activities, and information operations professionals from around the world -- announced the theme of this year's event: "Advancing EMS Superiority Through Strategic Alliances and Partnerships."

In its pre-show materials, the organization states that “Superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum continues to prove itself as a game-changing capability that provides a decisive operational advantage in conflicts worldwide. Integrating and syncronizing EMS operations in every warfighting domain across the entire range of military operations is a clear imperative for our warfighters.

“But continued success demands that industry, academia, military, governments, and professional associations form alliances and partnerships to share perspectives and expertise throughout the entire range of the EMS. AOC 2023 provides a collaborative forum to capture the passion of professionals ready and willing to make a difference and directly impact our future.”

The event features a number of keynote speakers and will host nearly 60 breakout sessions on a variety of subjects.

 

