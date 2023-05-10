EW, tactical, EO/IR radars showcased by Leonardo DRS at SOF Week 2023

News

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo DRS. SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Defense technology company Leonardo DRS is showcasing its range of combat proven EW [electronic warfare], EO/IR [electro-optical/infrared] and tactical radar solutions at this week's SOF Week show.

Among the company's EO/IR capabilities it is showing at SOF Week are dismounted systems, which include its newest sensors, targeting systems, and optics that increase combat effectiveness while reducing carry loads and improving size, weight, and power (SWaP) in order to enhance warfighters' situational awareness.

The company's tactical radars on display are software-defined, AESA [active electronically scanned array], configurable military radar platforms that enable active protection, hostile fire detection, counter-unmanned systems capabilities, all-threat air surveillance, and 3D perimeter surveillance.

Leonardo DRS next-generation EW systems -- its Intelligence, Information, Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (I2CEWS) Systems -- are intended to maintain overmatch against adversaries using advanced signals, communications, and electronic intelligence. Next-generation EW requires offensive cyber and electronic capabilities with reduced carry loads and excellent performance.

SOF Week attendees may visit Leonardo DRS at Booth #513.