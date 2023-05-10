Military Embedded Systems

EW, tactical, EO/IR radars showcased by Leonardo DRS at SOF Week 2023

News

May 10, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo DRS.

SOF Week 2023 – TAMPA, Fla. Defense technology company Leonardo DRS is showcasing its range of combat proven EW [electronic warfare], EO/IR [electro-optical/infrared] and tactical radar solutions at this week's SOF Week show.

Among the company's EO/IR capabilities it is showing at SOF Week are dismounted systems, which include its newest sensors, targeting systems, and optics that increase combat effectiveness while reducing carry loads and improving size, weight, and power (SWaP) in order to enhance warfighters' situational awareness. 

The company's tactical radars on display are software-defined, AESA [active electronically scanned array], configurable military radar platforms that enable active protection, hostile fire detection, counter-unmanned systems capabilities, all-threat air surveillance, and 3D perimeter surveillance.

Leonardo DRS next-generation EW systems -- its Intelligence, Information, Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space (I2CEWS) Systems -- are intended to maintain overmatch against adversaries using advanced signals, communications, and electronic intelligence. Next-generation EW requires offensive cyber and electronic capabilities with reduced carry loads and excellent performance. 

SOF Week attendees may visit Leonardo DRS at Booth #513.

Featured Companies

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms