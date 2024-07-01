Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic missile test gathers data on end-to-end performance of new weapons

News

July 01, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic missile test gathers data on end-to-end performance of new weapons
U.S. Navy photo

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, KAUAI, Hawaii. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Army performed an end-to-end flight test of a hypersonic missile from the Pacific Missile Range Facility as the serivces sought to collect data on the end-to-end performance of the Conventional Prompt Strike and Long Range Hypersonic Weapon All Up Round.

In a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) news release on the flight test, Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch Jr., Director, Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office, called the joint testing effort a step toward development of new equipment and new defense concepts that will enable the Army to maintain battle superiority. 

In the DoD announcement, Vice Adm. Johnny R. Wolfe Jr., Director, Navy's Strategic Systems Programs (which is the lead designer of the common hypersonic missile) called the flight test of the common hypersonic missile "a milestone" for the U.S. in the development of hypersonic capability. 

 

