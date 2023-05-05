Military Embedded Systems

Infrared countermeasure to be added to more U.S. Air Force platforms by Northrop Grumman

May 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

ROLLING MEADOWS, Illinois. Northrop Grumman Corporation is set to equip additional US Air Force platforms with Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) systems, according to a company statement. The work is being carried out as part of an existing indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract.

The LAIRCM system detects, tracks, and jams incoming infrared threats, enhancing the safety of aircrews by countering advanced infrared missile systems with a high-intensity laser beam directed into the missile seeker, the statement reads. The system uses modular, scalable architecture to adapt to various airframes and incorporate technologies, the company says.

Under the contract, Northrop Grumman will provide LAIRCM upgrades, modifications, and installations on a wide range of US fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, as well as platforms operated by international customers globally.

